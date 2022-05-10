Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,022 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Exponent were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. 440,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

