Sageworth Trust Co Sells 152 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.16. 5,178,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

