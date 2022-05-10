Sageworth Trust Co Sells 2,297 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 269,353 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $8,427,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of RBA traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,762. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.