Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 55,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 13,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 413,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $104,983,000 after purchasing an additional 107,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.15. 8,595,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.71. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,640 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

