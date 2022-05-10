Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Down 6.7%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 62,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 75,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market cap of C$7.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)
See Also
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.