Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Down 6.7%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 62,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 75,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$7.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

