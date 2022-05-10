Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 2,972,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,189. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

