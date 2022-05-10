Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.18

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

