SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €135.21 ($142.33).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

SAP stock traded up €0.89 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €91.66 ($96.48). 2,187,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. SAP has a 52-week low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($136.57).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

