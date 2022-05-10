Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.89 million and $2,878.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

