Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $18.61 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,020 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 2.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 72,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

