Sasco Capital Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN makes up approximately 3.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 1.19% of JELD-WEN worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 765.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

