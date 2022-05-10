Sasco Capital Inc. CT Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,270 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

