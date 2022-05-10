Scala Market Capitalization Tops $987,064.67 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $987,064.67 and approximately $4,994.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00516925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00093658 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,267.28 or 1.96902298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.