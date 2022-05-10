Scotiabank Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.75

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $14.45 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

