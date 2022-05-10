Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Up 9.4%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.60 and last traded at $119.04. 10,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,088,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.81.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.15.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,258 shares of company stock worth $7,476,452 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after buying an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

