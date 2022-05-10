Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,004 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

NYSE FE opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

