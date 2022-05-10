Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.