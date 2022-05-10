Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $48,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

