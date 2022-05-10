Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

