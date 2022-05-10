Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,635 shares of company stock worth $205,007,129 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.