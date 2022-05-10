Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.23.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,087 shares of company stock worth $19,086,328. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.