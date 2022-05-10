Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 163,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Copart by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 63,440 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $3,375,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.