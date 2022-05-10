Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

