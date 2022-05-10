Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,868,000 after purchasing an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,264,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

