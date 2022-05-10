Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

