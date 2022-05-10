Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.65. 23,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.07. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

