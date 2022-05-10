Shadows 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,154.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Shadows has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $548,663.36 and approximately $26,154.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

