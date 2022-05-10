Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.86

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 197355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.50.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

