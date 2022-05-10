Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 754 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 754 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,657. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

