Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Paychex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paychex by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

