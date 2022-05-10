Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $697,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.95. 11,773,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,052. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

