Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. 6,522,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

