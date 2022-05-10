Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,536 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 791,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,798,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. 1,498,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.