Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 974 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.89. 2,821,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,108. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

