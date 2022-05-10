Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of CB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

