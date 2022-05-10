Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

