Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,707. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

