Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

