Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 1,867 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $139.82. 329,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,743. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.03.

