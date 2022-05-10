Sierra Capital LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,996,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

