Sierra Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 171,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 229,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 198,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. 16,048,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,501,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

