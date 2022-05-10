Sierra Capital LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 170.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $92,948,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. 3,009,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.