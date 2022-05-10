Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. 27,284,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The stock has a market cap of $279.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

