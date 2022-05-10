Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $160.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,573,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,048 shares of company stock worth $56,163,028 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

