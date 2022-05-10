Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,043,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 602,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 23,234,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,304,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

