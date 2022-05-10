Signature Bank (SBNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $415.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $428.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $445.00 to $430.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SBNY stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.36. 48,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $216.56 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

