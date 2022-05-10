Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

SPG opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.