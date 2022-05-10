Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $123,062.20 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SSD traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.35. 157,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,378. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 85.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

