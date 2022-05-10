Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 5489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

