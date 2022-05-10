Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 34,924 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 139,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

